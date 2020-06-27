All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:33 AM

4113 Elmhill Dr

4113 Elmhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Elmhill Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
West Plano Single Family - This charming house is part of a subdivision known as ' Deer Creek at Preston Meadow' in West Plano. It is the perfect place for a family wanting a quiet neighborhood, great schools, and close proximity to Shops on Legacy. Relax and enjoy your patio with calming view of the beautiful park. Walking distance to the exemplary GULLEDGE Elementary, ROBINSON Middle, and JASPER Junior high, feeding into PLANO WEST High School.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Elmhill Dr have any available units?
4113 Elmhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Elmhill Dr have?
Some of 4113 Elmhill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Elmhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Elmhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Elmhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Elmhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Elmhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Elmhill Dr offers parking.
Does 4113 Elmhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Elmhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Elmhill Dr have a pool?
No, 4113 Elmhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Elmhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4113 Elmhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Elmhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Elmhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

