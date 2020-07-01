3529 Hilltop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath wonderful townhouse in desirable West Plano. Master bedroom, master bath and guest bath are downstairs. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Vaulted high ceilings, skylight, bay windows, wood burning fireplace. New carpet in bedrooms; new tiles in kitchen, family and dining; new paint overall. New stainless steel microwave and range-oven. Attached 1 car garage. Small patio. Close to major highways 190 and 75, shoppings, schools and medical facilities! Refrigerator included!