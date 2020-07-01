All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3529 Hilltop Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3529 Hilltop Lane

3529 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3529 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath wonderful townhouse in desirable West Plano. Master bedroom, master bath and guest bath are downstairs. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Vaulted high ceilings, skylight, bay windows, wood burning fireplace. New carpet in bedrooms; new tiles in kitchen, family and dining; new paint overall. New stainless steel microwave and range-oven. Attached 1 car garage. Small patio. Close to major highways 190 and 75, shoppings, schools and medical facilities! Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3529 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3529 Hilltop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3529 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3529 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3529 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3529 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3529 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.

