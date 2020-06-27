All apartments in Plano
Location

2813 Alexander Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly updated! Great open floor plan with lot of natural light! High ceilings & wood floor. Nice formal living area. Big family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom has garden tub & separate shower. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & cabinetry with ample storage space. Convenient location with easy access to highway 75, shopping and restaurants. Near Bob Woodruff Park with hike and Bike trails.This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home! (NO Pool. Pool is not to be used by tenant.)
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Alexander Court have any available units?
2813 Alexander Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Alexander Court have?
Some of 2813 Alexander Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Alexander Court currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Alexander Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Alexander Court pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Alexander Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2813 Alexander Court offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Alexander Court offers parking.
Does 2813 Alexander Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Alexander Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Alexander Court have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Alexander Court has a pool.
Does 2813 Alexander Court have accessible units?
No, 2813 Alexander Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Alexander Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Alexander Court has units with dishwashers.

