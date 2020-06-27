2813 Alexander Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly updated! Great open floor plan with lot of natural light! High ceilings & wood floor. Nice formal living area. Big family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom has garden tub & separate shower. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & cabinetry with ample storage space. Convenient location with easy access to highway 75, shopping and restaurants. Near Bob Woodruff Park with hike and Bike trails.This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home! (NO Pool. Pool is not to be used by tenant.)

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]