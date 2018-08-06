1724 Midcrest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Beautiful home in a wonderful establish neighborhood. Great location with schools, shopping and all kinds of entertainment close. The house invites you into a wide open living area with access to the backyard. Brand new hardwood floors throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets with plenty of cabinet space throughout. Awesome opportunity to lease in a solid and established neighborhood. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.