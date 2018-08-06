All apartments in Plano
1724 Midcrest Drive
Location

1724 Midcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in a wonderful establish neighborhood. Great location with schools, shopping and all kinds of entertainment close. The house invites you into a wide open living area with access to the backyard. Brand new hardwood floors throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets with plenty of cabinet space throughout. Awesome opportunity to lease in a solid and established neighborhood. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Midcrest Drive have any available units?
1724 Midcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Midcrest Drive have?
Some of 1724 Midcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Midcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Midcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Midcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Midcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Midcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Midcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1724 Midcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Midcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Midcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Midcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Midcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Midcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Midcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Midcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

