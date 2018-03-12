All apartments in Plano
Location

1103 Wimbledon Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! Lovely half duplex 3 split bedrooms with 2 full bath. Wood floor through out living and dining and all bedrooms. Good size living room with wood burning fire place,build-in desk, wet bar. Recently renovated master bath room shower frameless door, ceramic tile floor and walls, vanity cabinet, countertop, sink, faucets, toilet, new garden tub. Hall bath room installed vanity cabinet, countertop, sink, faucets, toilet and the tile floor. Excellent CONDITION, READY TO MOVE-IN. The yard maintenance included in the rent payment. (tenant pays watering). Refrigerator stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have any available units?
1103 Wimbledon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have?
Some of 1103 Wimbledon Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Wimbledon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Wimbledon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Wimbledon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Wimbledon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Wimbledon Lane offers parking.
Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Wimbledon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have a pool?
No, 1103 Wimbledon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1103 Wimbledon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Wimbledon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Wimbledon Lane has units with dishwashers.

