1103 Wimbledon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! Lovely half duplex 3 split bedrooms with 2 full bath. Wood floor through out living and dining and all bedrooms. Good size living room with wood burning fire place,build-in desk, wet bar. Recently renovated master bath room shower frameless door, ceramic tile floor and walls, vanity cabinet, countertop, sink, faucets, toilet, new garden tub. Hall bath room installed vanity cabinet, countertop, sink, faucets, toilet and the tile floor. Excellent CONDITION, READY TO MOVE-IN. The yard maintenance included in the rent payment. (tenant pays watering). Refrigerator stays.