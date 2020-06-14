104 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with hardwood floors
A high school football team - the Pflugerville Panthers - put this town on the map by winning 55 consecutive games. It doesn't get much more Texan than that.
One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pflugerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.