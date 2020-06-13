204 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
34 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heatherwilde
15 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3430 sqft
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 Beechmont Dr
3713 Beechmont Dr, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2350 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Brand New Single Family Home In Cantarra East - Property Id: 297885 COMING SOON!! Photos are model homes for reference. Available after August 8th. Brand new beautiful single-family 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Meadow Creek Drive
500 Meadow Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1785 sqft
500 Meadow Creek Drive Available 07/18/20 Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek! - Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek-Also has an amazing deck in the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17907 Lungo Street
17907 Lungo St, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2111 sqft
BRAND NEW 4/2 Home in Pflugerville! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/N3TjdnTWwnE <<<< Brand new home in the desirable Pflugerville community! Be the first to live here! Unique private courtyard with a fully fenced lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cambridge Heights
1 Unit Available
17204 Guana Cay Dr
17204 Guana Cay Drive, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2385 sqft
17204 Guana Cay Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pflugerville, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pflugerville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

