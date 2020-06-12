Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM

111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1284 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
215 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1438 sqft
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1155 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
62 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Heatherwilde
15 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Swenson Farms Blvd
420 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
North Austin! - Property Id: 200159 New construction, modern amenities! Live conveniently in the desirable Pflugerville neighborhood, surrounded by local restaurants, live music, and outdoor activities that suit your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Pflugerville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1172 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Warner Ranch
28 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1143 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month

Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville

    As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.

    • Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
    • While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

