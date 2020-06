Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cozy Craftsman Style 2 Story in Pflugerville's Highland Park Community. Home features an open kitchen, dining and living room layout with all bedrooms and full baths upstairs. Highland Park Elementary inside the community with all other grade levels just minutes away. Mirror Lake Park and Highland Park amenity center just blocks away as well. Conveniently located minutes from Tolls 45 & 130 for a quicker commute, Stone Hill Town Center shopping & dining, Lake Pflugerville and more.