All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 804 Canyon Bend Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
804 Canyon Bend Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 Canyon Bend Rd.

804 Canyon Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

804 Canyon Bend Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Settlers Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/lxRcrRvdkkM

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Plugerville home! Great open floor plan with dark laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. Large second living space off of kitchen near fireplace. Large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and connecting office space in master suite! Short distance to hike and bike trail and Pflugerville High School.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Settlers Ridge
YEAR BUILT: 1986

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Quiet neighborhood
- Great schools!
- Very close to the highways and entertainment/shopping
- Park is just blocks away!
- Mature oak shade trees in front yard & back yard!

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Living Room, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Water Softener

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/804-canyon-bend-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have any available units?
804 Canyon Bend Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have?
Some of 804 Canyon Bend Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Canyon Bend Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
804 Canyon Bend Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Canyon Bend Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. offers parking.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. has a pool.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have accessible units?
No, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Canyon Bend Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Canyon Bend Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Places
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TX
Harker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heatherwilde

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College