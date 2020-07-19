Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/lxRcrRvdkkM



Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Plugerville home! Great open floor plan with dark laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. Large second living space off of kitchen near fireplace. Large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and connecting office space in master suite! Short distance to hike and bike trail and Pflugerville High School.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Settlers Ridge

YEAR BUILT: 1986



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Quiet neighborhood

- Great schools!

- Very close to the highways and entertainment/shopping

- Park is just blocks away!

- Mature oak shade trees in front yard & back yard!



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Living Room, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Water Softener



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/804-canyon-bend-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.