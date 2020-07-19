Amenities
*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/lxRcrRvdkkM
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Plugerville home! Great open floor plan with dark laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. Large second living space off of kitchen near fireplace. Large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and connecting office space in master suite! Short distance to hike and bike trail and Pflugerville High School.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Settlers Ridge
YEAR BUILT: 1986
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Quiet neighborhood
- Great schools!
- Very close to the highways and entertainment/shopping
- Park is just blocks away!
- Mature oak shade trees in front yard & back yard!
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Living Room, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Water Softener
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/804-canyon-bend-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.