Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 Katmai CIR

701 Katmai Circle · No Longer Available
Location

701 Katmai Circle, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
garage
Open kitchen, living/dining and master down. All appliances including stackable washer, dryer. Covered patio and covered porch. Two car detached garage with ally access. FENCED YARD. Low maintenance, HOA maintains lawns outside of fenced area. Community amenities include pool, club house, 100+ acres of park, hike and bike trail, basketball court, soccer fields. This is a great location, close to many employers, nearby hospitals, short drive to downtown, easy access to major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Katmai CIR have any available units?
701 Katmai CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 701 Katmai CIR have?
Some of 701 Katmai CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Katmai CIR currently offering any rent specials?
701 Katmai CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Katmai CIR pet-friendly?
No, 701 Katmai CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 701 Katmai CIR offer parking?
Yes, 701 Katmai CIR offers parking.
Does 701 Katmai CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Katmai CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Katmai CIR have a pool?
Yes, 701 Katmai CIR has a pool.
Does 701 Katmai CIR have accessible units?
No, 701 Katmai CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Katmai CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Katmai CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Katmai CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Katmai CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
