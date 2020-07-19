701 Katmai CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool garage

Open kitchen, living/dining and master down. All appliances including stackable washer, dryer. Covered patio and covered porch. Two car detached garage with ally access. FENCED YARD. Low maintenance, HOA maintains lawns outside of fenced area. Community amenities include pool, club house, 100+ acres of park, hike and bike trail, basketball court, soccer fields. This is a great location, close to many employers, nearby hospitals, short drive to downtown, easy access to major thoroughfares.