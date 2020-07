Amenities

Great home for a large family or multi generational family...Oversized rooms, huge family room open to kitchen with a breakfast area plus a large dinning area. Giant walk-in pantry/utility room as well as an office down. No carpet down. Enjoy the spacious game room up. The master suite is also very spacious. Nicely maintained, extended decking in oversized back yard perfect for entertaining. Great location, near shopping, entertainment, hospitals, restaurants, toll 45 and 130.