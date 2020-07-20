506 Pleasant Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large three bedroom home in established neighborhood features a beautifully landscaped lot, large trees, hardwood floors throughout living areas, extra tall ceilings and countless other upgrades. A must see! Within walking distance to the park and schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.