Pflugerville, TX
506 Pleasant Valley Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:01 AM

506 Pleasant Valley Drive

506 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Pleasant Valley Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Meadow Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large three bedroom home in established neighborhood features a beautifully landscaped lot, large trees, hardwood floors throughout living areas, extra tall ceilings and countless other upgrades. A must see! Within walking distance to the park and schools.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
506 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 506 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
