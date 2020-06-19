All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
3229 Cotton Blossom Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3229 Cotton Blossom Way

3229 Cotton Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Cotton Blossom Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
- 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, this new constructed home has the modern touch the outskirts of Austin is all about. White cabinets with an open concept dining and living room, you will find yourself living comfortable and entertaining large. Stainless steel appliance, crown molding, a fire place, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, and a large backyard. This home is a great example of a peaceful neighborhood with a contemporary look.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
We do not run applications over the weekend.

Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE2644857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have any available units?
3229 Cotton Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have?
Some of 3229 Cotton Blossom Way's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Cotton Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Cotton Blossom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Cotton Blossom Way pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way offer parking?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have a pool?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Cotton Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Cotton Blossom Way does not have units with dishwashers.
