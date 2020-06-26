21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3-2-2 - 1474 sq. ft. - 21218 Grand National - $1495.00 - 3-2-2 - located off 130 Toll! Master Bedroom has dual sinks, separate tub/shower & walk in closet. Fireplace in Living Room, 2 dinging areas, separate laundry room, covered patio off the kitchen. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE2426268)