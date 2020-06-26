All apartments in Pflugerville
21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE

21218 Grand National Avenue · No Longer Available
Pflugerville
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21218 Grand National Avenue, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Ridge At Steeds Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
3-2-2 - 1474 sq. ft. - 21218 Grand National - $1495.00 - 3-2-2 - located off 130 Toll! Master Bedroom has dual sinks, separate tub/shower & walk in closet. Fireplace in Living Room, 2 dinging areas, separate laundry room, covered patio off the kitchen. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE2426268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have any available units?
21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have?
Some of 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE offer parking?
No, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have a pool?
No, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21218 GRAND NATIONAL AVE has units with air conditioning.
