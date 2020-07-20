All apartments in Pflugerville
20803 Racers Ford Ln

20803 Racers Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20803 Racers Ford Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house with convenient location - Great House With Convenient Location to Toll Roads 45 & 30. Large square footage and Big bedrooms. 2 living areas and dining room. There is a Nice Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room. Big back yard. Great neighborhood. Downstairs has laminate flooring and upstairs has carpet. Game room and Bedrooms are upstairs. Master Bathroom has bath tub and separate Shower with Glass Door.

(RLNE4426989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have any available units?
20803 Racers Ford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have?
Some of 20803 Racers Ford Ln's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20803 Racers Ford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20803 Racers Ford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20803 Racers Ford Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20803 Racers Ford Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln offer parking?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not offer parking.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have a pool?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have accessible units?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20803 Racers Ford Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 20803 Racers Ford Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
