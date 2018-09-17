All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

20011 Canterwood Lane

20011 Canterwood · No Longer Available
Location

20011 Canterwood, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Meadows of Blackhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Video walkthrough https://youtu.be/5w0eNdJZGs0 available.

Beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available now in the highly desirable Meadows of Blackhawk! Lots of natural lighting! Master bedroom is on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs can be used for guests or as a game room. Refrigerator included in the lease. Pet friendly! A $20 monthly fee will be charged to the tenant for monthly HVAC filter delivery as part of the HVAC Utility Maintenance & Reduction Program.

Pathfinder Property Management
Kimberly Parker
Broker/Listing Agent
512-731-7395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have any available units?
20011 Canterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 20011 Canterwood Lane have?
Some of 20011 Canterwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20011 Canterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20011 Canterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20011 Canterwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20011 Canterwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20011 Canterwood Lane offers parking.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20011 Canterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have a pool?
No, 20011 Canterwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 20011 Canterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20011 Canterwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20011 Canterwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20011 Canterwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

