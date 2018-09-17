20011 Canterwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Video walkthrough https://youtu.be/5w0eNdJZGs0 available.



Beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available now in the highly desirable Meadows of Blackhawk! Lots of natural lighting! Master bedroom is on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs can be used for guests or as a game room. Refrigerator included in the lease. Pet friendly! A $20 monthly fee will be charged to the tenant for monthly HVAC filter delivery as part of the HVAC Utility Maintenance & Reduction Program.



Pathfinder Property Management

Kimberly Parker

Broker/Listing Agent

512-731-7395