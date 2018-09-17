20011 Canterwood Lane

20011 Canterwood, Pflugerville, TX 78660 Meadows of Blackhawk
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Video walkthrough https://youtu.be/5w0eNdJZGs0 available.
Beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available now in the highly desirable Meadows of Blackhawk! Lots of natural lighting! Master bedroom is on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs can be used for guests or as a game room. Refrigerator included in the lease. Pet friendly! A $20 monthly fee will be charged to the tenant for monthly HVAC filter delivery as part of the HVAC Utility Maintenance & Reduction Program.