Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in the Blackhawk subdivision. Bonus game room upstairs. Gorgeous backyard with golf course view. Fully renovated open kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops. Huge pantry. Minutes to shopping centers, Costco, Target, Movie theater, great restaurants, HEB and Walmart. Community pool, parks, golf course and tennis courts. Located in great school district. Ready to move in. MUST SEE!