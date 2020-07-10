18801 Derby Hill Lane

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Pflugerville, TX! The home features hard surface flooring throughout the downstairs common areas and kitchen along with a separate formal dining room at the front. Spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and beautiful granite countertops. Master suite bath features a double vanity sink, separate tub and shower along with a walk-in closet. Private fenced in backyard excellent for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. Cats and Dogs welcome!

