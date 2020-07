Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

Stunning brand new executive home. 3 + study. Open floor plan has an abundance of natural light. Smart home w/ tons of interconnected features. Across the street from Lake Pflugerville. Kitchen features huge island, granite countertops, SS appliances, lots of cabinets & counter space. Oversized Master Bedroom. Master Bath has walk-in shower (w/ bench). Huge closet for all your clothes! Ceiling fans in all rooms. Awesome community offers swimming pool, fitness center, playground, etc.