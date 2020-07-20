All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 18304 Urbano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
18304 Urbano Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

18304 Urbano Drive

18304 Urbano Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18304 Urbano Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
pet friendly
ROOM for Rent in Spacious New Home - Property Id: 115121

ALL BILLS INCLUDED and access to all common living areas.
Looking for one clean responsible person to occupy one room and shared bathroom in Pflugerville home.
Located in Sorento Community within walking distance to Lake Pflugerville, easy access to major highways, dining, shopping and recreation nearby.
House is completely furnished w/an empty room ready for YOU. Bedroom is large, 14ft by 12ft w/ceiling fan installed for comfort. (room 2 in floor plan)
Who you will be living with:
2 busy professional women (mid 30's & 40's) who are easy to get along with and open minded! We take very good care of the space and expect others to do the same.
There is a dog named Kellie (14) who is a medium sized 40lb blue heeler mix. Kellie is an older dog who is house trained, well behaved, doesn't use the furniture, w/a calm disposition who enjoys belly rubs and walks in the neighborhood.
Other things:
We keep the house clean but aren't neat freaks
Smoking must be done outdoors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115121
Property Id 115121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18304 Urbano Drive have any available units?
18304 Urbano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 18304 Urbano Drive have?
Some of 18304 Urbano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18304 Urbano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18304 Urbano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18304 Urbano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18304 Urbano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive offer parking?
No, 18304 Urbano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18304 Urbano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive have a pool?
No, 18304 Urbano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive have accessible units?
No, 18304 Urbano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18304 Urbano Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18304 Urbano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18304 Urbano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Places
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TX
Harker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heatherwilde

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College