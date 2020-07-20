18304 Urbano Drive

Amenities

ROOM for Rent in Spacious New Home - Property Id: 115121



ALL BILLS INCLUDED and access to all common living areas.

Looking for one clean responsible person to occupy one room and shared bathroom in Pflugerville home.

Located in Sorento Community within walking distance to Lake Pflugerville, easy access to major highways, dining, shopping and recreation nearby.

House is completely furnished w/an empty room ready for YOU. Bedroom is large, 14ft by 12ft w/ceiling fan installed for comfort. (room 2 in floor plan)

Who you will be living with:

2 busy professional women (mid 30's & 40's) who are easy to get along with and open minded! We take very good care of the space and expect others to do the same.

There is a dog named Kellie (14) who is a medium sized 40lb blue heeler mix. Kellie is an older dog who is house trained, well behaved, doesn't use the furniture, w/a calm disposition who enjoys belly rubs and walks in the neighborhood.

Other things:

We keep the house clean but aren't neat freaks

Smoking must be done outdoors

