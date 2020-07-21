18016 Lungo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** Fall move-in special! - $250 off first month's rent! ***



Brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with no previous renters or owners. Tile throughout lower level & carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances, including a french door fridge. Brand new washer & dryer included as well. Large covered front porch and a neat 2nd story balcony, perfect for summers! 2 car garage and walking distance to Lake Pflugerville.

