Pflugerville, TX
18016 Lungo Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

18016 Lungo Street

18016 Lungo St · No Longer Available
Location

18016 Lungo St, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Fall move-in special! - $250 off first month's rent! ***

Brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with no previous renters or owners. Tile throughout lower level & carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances, including a french door fridge. Brand new washer & dryer included as well. Large covered front porch and a neat 2nd story balcony, perfect for summers! 2 car garage and walking distance to Lake Pflugerville.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

