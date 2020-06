Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

BRAND NEW 4/2 Home in Pflugerville! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/N3TjdnTWwnE <<<<



Brand new home in the desirable Pflugerville community! Be the first to live here! Unique private courtyard with a fully fenced lot. Very secluded feel! Hard surface flooring down, carpet up. SS appliances and granite counters. 2 beds up and 2 beds downstairs. This one won't last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Open Floorplan!

- High Ceilings!

- Granite Countertops!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Private Fenced in Backyard with Covered Porch!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5817165)