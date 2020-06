Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3/2! - Beautifully maintained, this cozy home is ready for move in. The interior has fresh paint and the layout is very welcoming. Vaulted ceilings and a spacious master bed make this a real winner. Home is complimented by mature trees in the front yard and private fenced backyard. Very convenient location with easy access to shopping, work, or play!



Make plans for a quick move! Pets are negotiable.



(RLNE2475375)