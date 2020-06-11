All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
16902 Alturas Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019

16902 Alturas Avenue

16902 Alturas Ave · No Longer Available
Pflugerville
Location

16902 Alturas Ave, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand New Construction Home! - Be the first to live in this beautiful new home in a quiet neighborhood! Open floor plan w/
master on the main floor w/ large walk-in closet, walk-in shower and water closet! Upstairs 2 beds w/ bonus area, water softener w/ whole house filtration, energy star stainless appliances w/ French door fridge, gas cooktop and built in oven. Granite counter tops in kitchen, center island and bathrooms. Covered patio, private fenced-in large back yard w/ sprinkler system. Lawn care will be taken care of by owner!

(RLNE5115229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have any available units?
16902 Alturas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 16902 Alturas Avenue have?
Some of 16902 Alturas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16902 Alturas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16902 Alturas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16902 Alturas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16902 Alturas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue offer parking?
No, 16902 Alturas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16902 Alturas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16902 Alturas Avenue has a pool.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16902 Alturas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16902 Alturas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16902 Alturas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16902 Alturas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
