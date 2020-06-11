16902 Alturas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly tennis court

Brand New Construction Home! - Be the first to live in this beautiful new home in a quiet neighborhood! Open floor plan w/

master on the main floor w/ large walk-in closet, walk-in shower and water closet! Upstairs 2 beds w/ bonus area, water softener w/ whole house filtration, energy star stainless appliances w/ French door fridge, gas cooktop and built in oven. Granite counter tops in kitchen, center island and bathrooms. Covered patio, private fenced-in large back yard w/ sprinkler system. Lawn care will be taken care of by owner!



(RLNE5115229)