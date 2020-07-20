All apartments in Pflugerville
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1506 Amarylis Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

1506 Amarylis Drive

1506 Amarylis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Amarylis Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Walk into a spacious open formal living and dining area that then leads to the family room that is open to the kitchen area. Enjoy the dedicated home office space. The trendy kitchen has a center island and walk in pantry/utility room. Nice sized master bedroom suite with spa like bath including double vanity. Enjoy the large back yard to relax and entertain. Home comes with security system and garage door opener. Great location, minutes to shopping, entertainment, restaurants. Owner will provide a new Fridge for $25 a month more. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have any available units?
1506 Amarylis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1506 Amarylis Drive have?
Some of 1506 Amarylis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Amarylis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Amarylis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Amarylis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Amarylis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Amarylis Drive offers parking.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Amarylis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have a pool?
No, 1506 Amarylis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Amarylis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Amarylis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Amarylis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Amarylis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
