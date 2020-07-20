1506 Amarylis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Walk into a spacious open formal living and dining area that then leads to the family room that is open to the kitchen area. Enjoy the dedicated home office space. The trendy kitchen has a center island and walk in pantry/utility room. Nice sized master bedroom suite with spa like bath including double vanity. Enjoy the large back yard to relax and entertain. Home comes with security system and garage door opener. Great location, minutes to shopping, entertainment, restaurants. Owner will provide a new Fridge for $25 a month more. Welcome Home.