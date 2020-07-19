All apartments in Pflugerville
1127 Thackeray Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:05 AM

1127 Thackeray Ln

1127 Thackeray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Thackeray Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ear Built 1993. Heating Cooling: Central. Parking: 2 spaces. Lot: 7,405 sqft

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator.

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Pflugerville, Texas. Featuring an open floor plan with plentiful natural lighting throughout, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, master bathroom with dual vanities, separate bath, shower and much more! Take advantage of the privately fenced backyard with a pergola covered patio - perfect for entertaining in the quaint Windmere Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have any available units?
1127 Thackeray Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1127 Thackeray Ln have?
Some of 1127 Thackeray Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Thackeray Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Thackeray Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Thackeray Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Thackeray Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Thackeray Ln offers parking.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Thackeray Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have a pool?
No, 1127 Thackeray Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have accessible units?
No, 1127 Thackeray Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Thackeray Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Thackeray Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1127 Thackeray Ln has units with air conditioning.
