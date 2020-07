Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous Equipped Smart Home! This home packs a punch with an updated Kitchen & all SS appliances. Home comes complete with smart/wifi lighting and equipment, nest thermostat, and Vivint security system wired (if you want to pay for service). Full size W/D included, and water softener if desired to upkeep. Private alley access to attached 2 car garage. Fenced yard. **Green bdrm is now a neutral color**