5214 Findley Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill range

This property offers easy access to BW-8 & is located conveniently between I10 and I45, just off BW-8 and Fairmont Parkway- it is close to shopping and schools. The neighborhood is well established and feeds to great PISD schools. There is a bonus room off the living room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. It also has a large dining room off the kitchen. Home offers a split floor plan and space is well utilized, with a lot of closet storage. The kitchen is large and open (dishwasher/stove included). The decked back porch and large back yard are perfect for outdoor activities/bbq/entertaining. Activated security alarm is included in the rent at no expense for the tenant.