All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 5214 Findley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
5214 Findley Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:06 AM

5214 Findley Dr

5214 Findlay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5214 Findlay Drive, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This property offers easy access to BW-8 & is located conveniently between I10 and I45, just off BW-8 and Fairmont Parkway- it is close to shopping and schools. The neighborhood is well established and feeds to great PISD schools. There is a bonus room off the living room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. It also has a large dining room off the kitchen. Home offers a split floor plan and space is well utilized, with a lot of closet storage. The kitchen is large and open (dishwasher/stove included). The decked back porch and large back yard are perfect for outdoor activities/bbq/entertaining. Activated security alarm is included in the rent at no expense for the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Findley Dr have any available units?
5214 Findley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Findley Dr have?
Some of 5214 Findley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Findley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Findley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Findley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Findley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 5214 Findley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Findley Dr offers parking.
Does 5214 Findley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Findley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Findley Dr have a pool?
No, 5214 Findley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Findley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5214 Findley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Findley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Findley Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine