Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry business center online portal

Welcome home to Parc Bay Luxury Apartments! Perfectly situated in Pasadena, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Parc Bay today!



Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Parc Bay. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of floor plans that come equipped with all-electric kitchens, private patio or deck, and washer and dryer connections! Enjoy maintenance free living with exceptional amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, and a remote controlled access system. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!



Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Parc Bay.