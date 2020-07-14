All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Parc Bay

3650 Burke Rd · (505) 388-0386
Location

3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Bay.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
business center
online portal
Welcome home to Parc Bay Luxury Apartments! Perfectly situated in Pasadena, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Parc Bay today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Parc Bay. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of floor plans that come equipped with all-electric kitchens, private patio or deck, and washer and dryer connections! Enjoy maintenance free living with exceptional amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, and a remote controlled access system. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Parc Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1 BEDROOMS $100; 2 BEDROOMS $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc Bay have any available units?
Parc Bay has 9 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc Bay have?
Some of Parc Bay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Bay is pet friendly.
Does Parc Bay offer parking?
Yes, Parc Bay offers parking.
Does Parc Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Bay have a pool?
Yes, Parc Bay has a pool.
Does Parc Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Parc Bay has accessible units.
Does Parc Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Bay has units with dishwashers.
