Apartment List
/
TX
/
pasadena
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:40 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
48 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 7 at 09:21pm
16 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
25 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,580
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
31 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
Edgebrook
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$645
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
7 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Clear Lake
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
49 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,285
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
32 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
124 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1067 sqft
Apartments feature views of private lakes, while the apartment community amenities include a jogging trail, car-care area, a pool and a sun deck. Near Almeda Mall just off I-45. A short drive to Galveston.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
53 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
974 sqft
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring! Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
924 sqft
Apartment living with creature comforts, located in pet-friendly community and close to dining and shopping. Granite counters and hardwood floors, with in-unit laundry and extra storage. Garage and parking available. Ready access to I-45. .
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents held steady over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $834 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $700
    Pasadena Apartments under $800Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
    Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine