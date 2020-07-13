All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, TX
Ashmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Ashmore

4201 Fairmont Pkwy · (832) 430-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 application & $50 admin; Receive $300 off the first month expires July 20,2020.
Location

4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. Oct 25

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 3504 · Avail. Sep 18

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 2115 · Avail. Sep 23

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3709 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashmore.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
Looking for the best luxury apartments in Pasadena? Your search stops at Ashmore. Our Houston-area apartments are home to some of the finest amenities in the Houston-area, as they feature an on-site fitness center, tennis court, pool, dog park and more. We have one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options available. Stop by Ashmore and tour our luxury Pasadena apartments today! Our apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX, feature almost two dozen floor plans for you to choose from. Enjoy luxurious apartment features like quartz (or granite) countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplashes, wood-style cabinets and more. We have one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, each fully updated and reflecting the modern styling that distinguishes our Pasadena apartment community. Ashmore amenities include a resort-style pool with comfortable seating areas and a picnic/BBQ area nearby, as well as meticulously maintained grounds that are kept up by our 24/7 ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per application
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee & a $350 Conditional Fee (based on screening requirements)
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest: $4/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $30/month. Other, assigned: $30/month. Carports and Open Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashmore have any available units?
Ashmore has 51 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashmore have?
Some of Ashmore's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashmore currently offering any rent specials?
Ashmore is offering the following rent specials: $99 application & $50 admin; Receive $300 off the first month expires July 20,2020.
Is Ashmore pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashmore is pet friendly.
Does Ashmore offer parking?
Yes, Ashmore offers parking.
Does Ashmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashmore have a pool?
Yes, Ashmore has a pool.
Does Ashmore have accessible units?
No, Ashmore does not have accessible units.
Does Ashmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashmore has units with dishwashers.
