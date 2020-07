Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal yoga

Crenshaw Grand is a brand-new, pet-friendly community located a mere minute from the Sam Houston Parkway. One and two bedroom apartments are available and designed with a variety of luxuries, such as wood-grained plank flooring, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Whether you are seeking a chef-inspired kitchen or a space in which to design the perfect entertainment room, these lovely Pasadena apartments are a treat you cannot miss. Schedule your tour today!



As the Houston metropolitan area grows and welcomes hundreds of businesses and young professionals, homes with picturesque views and access to nature become harder to find. For residents living at Crenshaw Grand, this is not the case. Located in Pasadena, TX, this community of luxury apartments is set in the cross-section of innovation and Mother Nature. Residents have easy access to the waterfront of Clear Lake and the city lights of downtown Houston. Inside you will find sprawling floor plans decorated with state-of-the-art