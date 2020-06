Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

If you need a corporate 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom house, this is it. This house has 6 beds with all your needs, like pots, pans, linen with cable and internet. With a spacious 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Call your realtor today for a showing.