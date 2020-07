Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar courtyard fire pit green community internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome home to The Delano at North Richland Hills Apartments in North Richland Hills, Texas. Your newly renovated pet-friendly community features updated interior finishes including new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite-style countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood-style floors. Many floor plans also feature attached garages, cozy fireplaces and gorgeous townhome layouts.



In the community, spend time relaxing beside the refreshing resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sun deck or work up a sweat in our well-equipped fitness center.



As the third-largest city in Tarrant County, North Richland Hills is located just minutes north of both Dallas and Fort Worth and boasts excellent schools, great parks and city services that are the hallmark of this DFW suburb.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.