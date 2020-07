Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting Custom Built Executive Style Home in Brandonwood Estates! Spacious open floorplan with large family room, formal dining, master retreat, two secondary bedrooms and chef's kitchen. Private backyard for your enjoyment with separate garden area! You will love this well kept home for you and your family!