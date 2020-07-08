All apartments in North Richland Hills
8028 Mickey Court

8028 Mickey Street · No Longer Available
Location

8028 Mickey Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction. Adorable one story home on serene treed lot in North Richland Hills. Home will be completed for a June 1st move in. Nice entryway into the family room that overlooks the beautiful treed backyard. Split bedrooms makes this home a must! Within walking distance to new rail station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

