8028 Mickey Court

8028 Mickey Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction. Adorable one story home on serene treed lot in North Richland Hills. Home will be completed for a June 1st move in. Nice entryway into the family room that overlooks the beautiful treed backyard. Split bedrooms makes this home a must! Within walking distance to new rail station.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
