8008 Laura Street

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has beautiful refinished original hardwood floors. The kitchen features brand new appliances, fresh paint, granite counter tops and faux wood flooring for easy maintenance.The bathroom has new granite, new commode and renovated tub/shower. It has a one car garage w remote opener, and a huge backyard.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Deposits: $1,300.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.