North Richland Hills, TX
8008 Laura Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:47 PM

8008 Laura Street

8008 Laura Street · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8008 Laura Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has beautiful refinished original hardwood floors. The kitchen features brand new appliances, fresh paint, granite counter tops and faux wood flooring for easy maintenance.The bathroom has new granite, new commode and renovated tub/shower. It has a one car garage w remote opener, and a huge backyard.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Deposits: $1,300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Laura Street have any available units?
8008 Laura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Laura Street have?
Some of 8008 Laura Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Laura Street currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Laura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Laura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Laura Street is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Laura Street offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Laura Street offers parking.
Does 8008 Laura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Laura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Laura Street have a pool?
No, 8008 Laura Street does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Laura Street have accessible units?
No, 8008 Laura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Laura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Laura Street does not have units with dishwashers.

