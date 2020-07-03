All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7917 Londonderry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7917 Londonderry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7917 Londonderry Drive

7917 Londonderry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7917 Londonderry Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 full baths house with Birdville ISD schools, has all new paint, new laminate wood floors,new ceramic tile kitchen, bathrooms and entrance. Granite countertops installed in kitchen and all 3 baths. Large closets throughout and over-sized pantry in kitchen complete with sliding barn style doors. Huge living area with ceiling to floor stone fireplace. Dining room has french doors that open to large backyard surrounded by new wood fence. All 3 baths have double vanities and tile showers. 4th bedroom & bath located to be perfect for mother-in-law suite. This updated home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet upscale neighborhood in NRH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Londonderry Drive have any available units?
7917 Londonderry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 Londonderry Drive have?
Some of 7917 Londonderry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Londonderry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Londonderry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Londonderry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7917 Londonderry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7917 Londonderry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Londonderry Drive offers parking.
Does 7917 Londonderry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Londonderry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Londonderry Drive have a pool?
No, 7917 Londonderry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Londonderry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7917 Londonderry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Londonderry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Londonderry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary