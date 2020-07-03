7917 Londonderry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 full baths house with Birdville ISD schools, has all new paint, new laminate wood floors,new ceramic tile kitchen, bathrooms and entrance. Granite countertops installed in kitchen and all 3 baths. Large closets throughout and over-sized pantry in kitchen complete with sliding barn style doors. Huge living area with ceiling to floor stone fireplace. Dining room has french doors that open to large backyard surrounded by new wood fence. All 3 baths have double vanities and tile showers. 4th bedroom & bath located to be perfect for mother-in-law suite. This updated home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet upscale neighborhood in NRH.