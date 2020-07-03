7848 Hidden Oaks Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to rent a lovely home in an upscale neighborhood with tree-lined streets and pride of ownership. Enjoy your custom brick home with vaulted ceilings, large family room, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, split bedrooms, fireplace and oversized laundry room. The master bedroom features a beautiful en suite with double vanities and his and her walk in closets.

Entertain on covered patio and large fenced in yard.

Green Valley exemplary schools. One block to Green Valley Park.