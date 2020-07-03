All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7848 Hidden Oaks Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM

7848 Hidden Oaks Drive

7848 Hidden Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7848 Hidden Oaks Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to rent a lovely home in an upscale neighborhood with tree-lined streets and pride of ownership. Enjoy your custom brick home with vaulted ceilings, large family room, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, split bedrooms, fireplace and oversized laundry room. The master bedroom features a beautiful en suite with double vanities and his and her walk in closets.
Entertain on covered patio and large fenced in yard.
Green Valley exemplary schools. One block to Green Valley Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have any available units?
7848 Hidden Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have?
Some of 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7848 Hidden Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7848 Hidden Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary