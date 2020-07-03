All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7836 Cortland Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
GREAT LOCATION and READY for move in. This lovely 3 bedroom home is within walking distance to Smithville Elementary. This home has a large living room with a door that leads out to a beautiful backyard. The bedrooms are split, the large master bedroom with a large master bath features his and hers walk in closets, separate sinks, a tub and separate shower. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. Do not wait this is a highly sought after neighborhood and it will not be on the market long. Professional pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Cortland Drive have any available units?
7836 Cortland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Cortland Drive have?
Some of 7836 Cortland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Cortland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Cortland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Cortland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Cortland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7836 Cortland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7836 Cortland Drive offers parking.
Does 7836 Cortland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Cortland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Cortland Drive have a pool?
No, 7836 Cortland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Cortland Drive have accessible units?
No, 7836 Cortland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Cortland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7836 Cortland Drive has units with dishwashers.

