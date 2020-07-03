7836 Cortland Drive

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION and READY for move in. This lovely 3 bedroom home is within walking distance to Smithville Elementary. This home has a large living room with a door that leads out to a beautiful backyard. The bedrooms are split, the large master bedroom with a large master bath features his and hers walk in closets, separate sinks, a tub and separate shower. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. Do not wait this is a highly sought after neighborhood and it will not be on the market long. Professional pictures coming soon.