7836 Cortland Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION and READY for move in. This lovely 3 bedroom home is within walking distance to Smithville Elementary. This home has a large living room with a door that leads out to a beautiful backyard. The bedrooms are split, the large master bedroom with a large master bath features his and hers walk in closets, separate sinks, a tub and separate shower. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. Do not wait this is a highly sought after neighborhood and it will not be on the market long. Professional pictures coming soon.