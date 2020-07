Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

A beautiful home in Fair Oaks Estates with a lot of room for your family or entertaining. The two living & two dining areas are down stairs, while the bedrooms are up. Master bedroom features a decorative gas fireplace, large master bath with walk in shower and garden tub. The back yard offers the family a full size pool, and a play area for children. Near schools, shopping, and main thoroughfares. The landlord pays for the monthly pool service.