Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept home in quiet established neighborhood. Tray ceilings and crown molding accents. Wood look flooring throughout, ceramic in wet areas and NO carpet. Large enclosed sunroom leads to back patio and storage building which could be used as a workshop or hobby area. Nice rental within walking distance to jogging trails.