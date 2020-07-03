All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7722 Sable Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7722 Sable Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7722 Sable Ln

7722 Sable Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7722 Sable Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property available 1/22/19. One small pet considered. 2-2 duplex in NRH, Birdville ISD. Spacious rooms, desirable laminate flooring, neutral colors and more! 17x13 family room boasts an attractive brick woodburning fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen with ample storage. Generous sized master suite has a private bath with an extended sink area. Nice secondary bedroom, second full bath, pretty shade trees, large backyard, deck, extra storage, patio, covered parking and more, located near parks, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from DFW Airport! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Sable Ln have any available units?
7722 Sable Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Sable Ln have?
Some of 7722 Sable Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Sable Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Sable Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Sable Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 Sable Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7722 Sable Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Sable Ln offers parking.
Does 7722 Sable Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Sable Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Sable Ln have a pool?
No, 7722 Sable Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Sable Ln have accessible units?
No, 7722 Sable Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Sable Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 Sable Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary