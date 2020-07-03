7722 Sable Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property available 1/22/19. One small pet considered. 2-2 duplex in NRH, Birdville ISD. Spacious rooms, desirable laminate flooring, neutral colors and more! 17x13 family room boasts an attractive brick woodburning fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen with ample storage. Generous sized master suite has a private bath with an extended sink area. Nice secondary bedroom, second full bath, pretty shade trees, large backyard, deck, extra storage, patio, covered parking and more, located near parks, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from DFW Airport! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.