All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7712 Mary Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7712 Mary Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7712 Mary Dr

7712 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7712 Mary Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
** North Richland Hills Townhome ** - Property Id: 289192

Townhome for rent in North Richland Hills. Easy access to freeways and close to shopping and entertainment. In-unit hookups for washer and dryer available in home. Covered off street parking. Small backyard perfect for BBQ or play area. Master bedroom has half bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289192
Property Id 289192

(RLNE5813604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Mary Dr have any available units?
7712 Mary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Mary Dr have?
Some of 7712 Mary Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Mary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Mary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Mary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Mary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Mary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Mary Dr offers parking.
Does 7712 Mary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7712 Mary Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Mary Dr have a pool?
No, 7712 Mary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Mary Dr have accessible units?
No, 7712 Mary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Mary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Mary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary