7708 Mary Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2-1 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open concept, neutral colors, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room opens to the dining area with breakfast bar and peek-a-boo window that overlooks the cute kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, a pretty tiled backsplash, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, full size utility with built-in cabinets, covered porch, open patio, covered carport and outdoor storage, centrally located to Hwy 820, 183 and 26. Just minutes to DFW Airport. One small pet considered.