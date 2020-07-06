All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

7708 Mary Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2-1 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open concept, neutral colors, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room opens to the dining area with breakfast bar and peek-a-boo window that overlooks the cute kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, a pretty tiled backsplash, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, full size utility with built-in cabinets, covered porch, open patio, covered carport and outdoor storage, centrally located to Hwy 820, 183 and 26. Just minutes to DFW Airport. One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Mary Drive have any available units?
7708 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Mary Drive have?
Some of 7708 Mary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Mary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 Mary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7708 Mary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Mary Drive offers parking.
Does 7708 Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 7708 Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 7708 Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Mary Drive has units with dishwashers.

