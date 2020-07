Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You don't have to move in until January 1st! This corner lot home is ready to lease with lots of recent upgrades and a built in BBQ grill and fire pit in the back yard! Nice master bedroom with large master bath. Enjoy the covered patio and living space in this great lease. Located near a park this is a great place to walk and enjoy the outdoors, and you are not too far from Fort Worth or DFW airport. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis. This is priced to lease quickly!