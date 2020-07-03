7604 Red Oak Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3-2-2 in N Richland Hills, Birdvill ISD! Large family room has a classic brick fireplace and tiled floors - great for those with allergies. Spacious dining room overlooks the huge backyard. Charming kitchen has upgraded handles and ample cabinets for maximum storage. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with an extended sink vanity. Nice sized secondary bedrooms have laminate floors. Spacious backyard provides lots of room for entertaining. Great location near schools parks and just minutes from Alliance Town Square. 6 month term only.