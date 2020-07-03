All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:59 PM

7604 Red Oak Street

7604 Red Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Red Oak Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3-2-2 in N Richland Hills, Birdvill ISD! Large family room has a classic brick fireplace and tiled floors - great for those with allergies. Spacious dining room overlooks the huge backyard. Charming kitchen has upgraded handles and ample cabinets for maximum storage. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with an extended sink vanity. Nice sized secondary bedrooms have laminate floors. Spacious backyard provides lots of room for entertaining. Great location near schools parks and just minutes from Alliance Town Square. 6 month term only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Red Oak Street have any available units?
7604 Red Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Red Oak Street have?
Some of 7604 Red Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Red Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Red Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Red Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Red Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7604 Red Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Red Oak Street offers parking.
Does 7604 Red Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Red Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Red Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7604 Red Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Red Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7604 Red Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Red Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Red Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

