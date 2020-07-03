7512 Oak Park Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming custom built home features tea stained cabinets throughout, ceramic tile and wood plank flooring, split floor plan for privacy, open kitchen eating area, his and hers master closets, lots of cabinets space! This is a must see!



Please follow the Rently.com ad for viewing instructions.

If you have viewed the home and would like to apply, all applications are done online at www.frontlineproperty.com.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

817-377-3190

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.