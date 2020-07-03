All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7512 Oak Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7512 Oak Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7512 Oak Park Drive

7512 Oak Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7512 Oak Park Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming custom built home features tea stained cabinets throughout, ceramic tile and wood plank flooring, split floor plan for privacy, open kitchen eating area, his and hers master closets, lots of cabinets space! This is a must see!

Please follow the Rently.com ad for viewing instructions.
If you have viewed the home and would like to apply, all applications are done online at www.frontlineproperty.com.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-377-3190
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have any available units?
7512 Oak Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7512 Oak Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Oak Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Oak Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7512 Oak Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive offer parking?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7512 Oak Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7512 Oak Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary