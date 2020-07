Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1/2 of Duplex available in NRH- 76182 - This property is available and ready for you to make your own. This half of a duplex has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, utility and baths. Ceiling fans, brick wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Great location with easy access to shopping, entertain, schools, parks and dining.



(RLNE4372904)